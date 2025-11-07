Barchart.com
Wheat Weakness Continues into Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 20 minutes ago Columnist

Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Wheat is trading with weakness in the winter wheat contracts, with spring wheat holding higher. The wheat market sold the fact of China purchases on Thursday, with losses across most contracts. CBT soft red wheat futures were 18 to 20 cents in the red across most contracts. Open interest dropped 17,757 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures fell 16 to 18 cents in the front months on Thursday. Preliminary OI was down 3,873 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were mixed, with nearby December up ¾ cent and other contracts down 2 cents. 

On Thursday morning it was reported that China purchased a total of 120,000 MT of US wheat, with the 60,000 MT estimated tot be soft wheat and 60,000 MT spring wheat. 

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 1/2, down 19 1/4 cents, currently down 3 ½ cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.49 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 17 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.37, down 16 1/2 cents, currently down 3 ½ cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.57, up 3/4 cent, currently up 1 ¼ cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 533-4 -3-4 -0.65%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 520-0 -2-2 -0.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5975 +0.0275 +0.49%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 531-4 -4-0 -0.75%
Wheat
ZWH26 545-6 -4-0 -0.73%
Wheat

