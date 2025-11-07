Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Nasdaq Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock

New York-based Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. Valued at $48.9 billion by market cap, the company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services.

Shares of this leading global technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NDAQ has gained 11.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.4%. In 2025, NDAQ stock is up 11.5%, compared to the SPX’s 14.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, NDAQ’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 1.7% over the past year. Moreover, NDAQ’s low double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.3% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, NDAQ shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.88 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.84. The company’s net revenue was $1.32 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.29 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NDAQ’s EPS to grow 20.2% to $3.39 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering NDAQ stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Oct. 23, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept a “Buy” rating on NDAQ and raised the price target to $111, implying a potential upside of 28.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $105.28 represents a 22.1% premium to NDAQ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $115 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 33.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NDAQ 86.19 +0.63 +0.74%
Nasdaq Inc
BAC 53.29 +0.84 +1.60%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
KCE 145.02 -0.92 -0.63%
S&P Capital Markets ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot