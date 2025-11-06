Wheat Sees Selling as Bears Sold the Fact

Barchart.com
The wheat market sold the fact of China purchases on Thursday, with losses across most contracts. CBT soft red wheat futures were 18 to 20 cents in the red across most contracts.  KC HRW futures fell 16 to 18 cents in the front months on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures were mixed, with nearby December up ¾ cent and other contracts down 2 cents. 

Overnight it was reported that China purchased a total of 120,000 MT of US wheat, with the 60,000 MT estimated tot be soft wheat and 60,000 MT spring wheat. Two separate tenders from South Korea saw 60,000 MT of optional origin purchases and a mill importer tendering for 50,000 MT of US wheat with a Friday deadline.

USDA’s Export Sales report was not reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders were estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 1/2, down 19 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.49 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.37, down 16 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.57, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 2 cents,


