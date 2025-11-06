Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are falling 23 to 26 cents across most contracts on Thursday, giving some recenet strength back on meal pressure. There were another 377 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,470 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 25 cents lower at $10.35 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $11 to $12.50 so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures are down 14 to 17 points.

COFCO, a Chinese state-owned entity, held a soybean procurement signing ceremony overnight, though no specifics were given on totals.

Export Sales data will not be out this morning, though analysts are estimating to see 0.4-2 MMT of soybeans sold in the week of 10/30. Meal sales are expected to total 50,000-450,000, with bean oil between 5,000-25,000 MT.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.77 MMT for November, up 1.43 MMT from last year if realized. Trade ministry data showed official October exports at 6.73 MMT, up from 4.71 MMT from last year. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.94, down 25 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.35 1/2, down 25 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.09 1/4, down 25 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.19, down 23 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.3340 -0.2624 -2.48%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.30 -0.39 -0.78%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 312.8 -12.0 -3.69%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1091-4 -28-2 -2.52%
Soybean
ZSX25 1091-4 -28-2 -2.52%
Soybean
ZSF26 1108-0 -26-2 -2.31%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot