Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Citizens Financial Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 56 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Citizens Financial Group Inc ATM sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Citizens Financial Group Inc ATM sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Valued at $22.1 billion by market cap, CFG offers consumer and commercial loans, mortgage finance, deposit products, retail and commercial banking, asset management, and trust services.

Shares of this bank holding company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CFG has gained 21.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, CFG stock is up 17.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 15.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CFG’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 2.4% over the past year. Moreover, CFG’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

CFG's outperformance is driven by strong growth in its private bank and wealth franchise, with 3.5% NII growth and record capital markets performance. The private bank surpassed $12.5 billion in deposits, and capital markets delivered the second-highest quarterly results. Disciplined expense management and favorable credit trends also contributed to the strong performance.

On Oct. 15, CFG reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.02. The company’s revenue was $2.12 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.10 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CFG’s EPS to grow 18.5% to $3.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering CFG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 5, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a “Hold” rating on CFG and set a price target of $56, implying a potential upside of 8.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $61.66 represents a 19.9% premium to CFG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $75 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 45.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 21.57 +0.31 +1.46%
Barclays Plc ADR
CFG 51.64 +0.20 +0.39%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
$SPX 6,779.11 -17.18 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index
KRE 60.47 -0.09 -0.15%
S&P Regional Banking ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Could Be the First Company to Reach $8.5 Trillion. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot