Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Citizens Financial Stock?

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Valued at $22.1 billion by market cap, CFG offers consumer and commercial loans, mortgage finance, deposit products, retail and commercial banking, asset management, and trust services.

Shares of this bank holding company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CFG has gained 21.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, CFG stock is up 17.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 15.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CFG’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 2.4% over the past year. Moreover, CFG’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal returns over the same time frame.

CFG's outperformance is driven by strong growth in its private bank and wealth franchise, with 3.5% NII growth and record capital markets performance. The private bank surpassed $12.5 billion in deposits, and capital markets delivered the second-highest quarterly results. Disciplined expense management and favorable credit trends also contributed to the strong performance.

On Oct. 15, CFG reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.02. The company’s revenue was $2.12 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.10 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CFG’s EPS to grow 18.5% to $3.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering CFG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 5, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a “Hold” rating on CFG and set a price target of $56, implying a potential upside of 8.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $61.66 represents a 19.9% premium to CFG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $75 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 45.8%.