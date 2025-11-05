Barchart.com
Wheat Closes Mixed, as Winter Wheat Leads the Bulls

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
The wheat market saw mixed action on Wednesday with contracts tallying in the winter wheats. CBT soft red wheat futures were up 4 to 6 cents at the close.  KC HRW futures saw gains of 3 to 5 cents across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down a penny.

The next 7 days is looking for a relatively dry pattern across much of the country, with parts of the ECB with a little precip.

USDA’s Export Sales report will not be reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders are still estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.54 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.68, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.40, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.53 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.56 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/4, down 1 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

