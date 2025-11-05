Wheat Closes Mixed, as Winter Wheat Leads the Bulls

The wheat market saw mixed action on Wednesday with contracts tallying in the winter wheats. CBT soft red wheat futures were up 4 to 6 cents at the close. KC HRW futures saw gains of 3 to 5 cents across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down a penny.
The next 7 days is looking for a relatively dry pattern across much of the country, with parts of the ECB with a little precip.
USDA’s Export Sales report will not be reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders are still estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.54 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.68, up 5 1/4 cents,
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.40, up 3 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.53 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.56 1/4, down 1 cent,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.74 1/4, down 1 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.