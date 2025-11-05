Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Bulls Push Back Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans posted double digit rebounds on Wednesday, with contracts up 11 to 15 cents at the close. There were another 5 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,093 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 13 1/4 cents higher at $10.60 3/4. Soymeal futures were back up $4.40 to $7.40 on the day, with Soy Oil futures were steady to 16 points higher.

Overnight, China suspended some retaliatory tariffs on US goods but left on a 10% tariff from the Liberation Day tariff response, with the total tariffs on US soybeans 13%. State owned entities should be immune from the tariffs. With the government shutdown and export sales data not reported, the market is trying to gauge how much US business China has taken in the last week. Basis movement in the North and PNW would suggest buyers have been somewhat active.

Export Sales data will not be out on Thursday, though analysts are estimating to see 0.4-2 MMT of soybeans sold in the week of 10/30. Meal sales are expected to total 50,000-450,000, with bean oil between 5,000-25,000 MT.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.19 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.60 3/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.42, up 14 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5964 +0.1318 +1.26%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.69s +0.16 +0.32%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 324.8s +7.4 +2.33%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1119-6s +11-4 +1.04%
Soybean
ZSX25 1119-6s +11-4 +1.04%
Soybean
ZSF26 1134-2s +12-6 +1.14%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 5
Dear Rigetti Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 10
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot