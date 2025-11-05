Barchart.com
Wheat Seeing Mixed Trade at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
The wheat market is trading with mixed action, as the winter wheats are holding higher. CBT soft red wheat futures are up another 1 to 2 cents at midday.  KC HRW futures are firm to 1 cent higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures are trading with contracts steady to a penny lower across most contracts on Tuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales report will not be reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders are still estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.64 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.37, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.50, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.56 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.74 3/4, down 1/2 cent,


