Wheat Seeing Mixed Trade at Midday

The wheat market is trading with mixed action, as the winter wheats are holding higher. CBT soft red wheat futures are up another 1 to 2 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are firm to 1 cent higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat futures are trading with contracts steady to a penny lower across most contracts on Tuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales report will not be reported for the 6th week in a row, as the government shutdown enters record length. Traders are still estimating that exporters sold between 250,000 and 650,000 MT wheat in the week of 10/30.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.64 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.37, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.50, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.56 1/4, down 1 cent,