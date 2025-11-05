Barchart.com
Soybeans Back to Gains on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soybeans are back up 6 to 9 cents across most contracts on Wednesday. There were another 5 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,093 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 7 1/2 cents lower at $10.54 3/4. Soymeal futures are back up $5.70 on the day, with Soy Oil futures are steady so far on Wednesday.

Overnight, China suspended some retaliatory tariffs on US goods but left on a 10% tariff from the Libation Day tariff response, with the total tariffs on US soybeans 13%. With the government shutdown and export sales data not reported, the market is trying to gauge how much US business China has taken in the last week. Basis movement in the North and PNW would suggest buyers have been somewhat active.

Export Sales data will not be out on Thursday, though analysts are estimating to see 0.4-2 MMT of soybeans sold in the week of 10/30. Meal sales are expected to total 50,000-450,000, with bean oil between 5,000-25,000 MT.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.15, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.54 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.28 1/2, up 7 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.36 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5625 +0.0979 +0.94%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.58 +0.05 +0.10%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 323.1 +5.7 +1.80%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1117-2 +9-0 +0.81%
Soybean
ZSX25 1117-2 +9-0 +0.81%
Soybean
ZSF26 1131-0 +9-4 +0.85%
Soybean

