Wheat Slipping Back on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat is trading with weakness on Wednesday morning, with losses across the three markets. The wheat market was mixed on Tuesday, as the soft red contracts led the charge higher, with spring wheat lagging behind. CBT soft red wheat futures were 5 to 7 cents in the green at the Tuesday close. Continued short covering was noted, with open interest down 2,815 contracts.  KC HRW futures saw gains of 2 to 5 cents in the nearbys on Tuesday. OI dropped 1,373 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 1 to 3 cents.

The market continued to see some buying with reports of Chinese interest in US wheat, though we don’t have any confirmation of any purchases due to the government shutdown limiting Export Sales data.

EU wheat exports have totaled 8.03 MMT from July 1 to November 2 according to European Commission data, now down 0.29 MMT from the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.62 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.36 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.49, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.57 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 545-6 -3-2 -0.59%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 533-4 -3-0 -0.56%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5675 -0.0050 -0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 548-0 -2-2 -0.41%
Wheat
ZWH26 560-6 -2-0 -0.36%
Wheat

