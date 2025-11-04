Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed on Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
The wheat market is mixed at midday, with contracts holding higher in the soft red contracts. CBT soft red wheat futures are 1 to 3 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are down fractionally to 2 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures are steady to fractionally lower at midday.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 87.8 MMT for 2025/26. EU wheat exports have totaled 8.03 MMT from July 1 to November 2 according to European Commission data, now down 0.29 MMT from the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.46 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.59 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.45, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.58 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.77 1/4, down 1/4 cent,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 545-6 -0-6 -0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 532-2 +0-4 +0.09%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5725 -0.0125 -0.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 547-0 +3-4 +0.64%
Wheat
ZWH26 559-4 +2-0 +0.36%
Wheat

