Wheat Mixed on Tuesday Trade

The wheat market is mixed at midday, with contracts holding higher in the soft red contracts. CBT soft red wheat futures are 1 to 3 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are down fractionally to 2 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures are steady to fractionally lower at midday.
SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 87.8 MMT for 2025/26. EU wheat exports have totaled 8.03 MMT from July 1 to November 2 according to European Commission data, now down 0.29 MMT from the same period last year.
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.46 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.59 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 1/4, down 1/2 cent,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.45, down 1 1/2 cents,
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.58 1/2, unch,
Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, down 1/4 cent,
