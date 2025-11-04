Soybeans Correcting Lower on Tuesday

Soybeans are down 15 to 17 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. There were 204 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 1,088 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 16 1/2 cents higher at $10.40 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.70 to $4.90 so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures 47 to 50 points lower at midday.

The US soybean yield is estimated at 53.6 bpa according to StoneX, a 0.3 bpa reduction from last month. USDA will be out with their data next Friday according to a release last week.

EU soybean imports are estimated at 3.81 MMT since July 1 to November 2 according to the European Commission, down 0.78 MMT from the same period last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $11.04 1/2, down 15 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.40 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.17 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,