Soybeans Correcting Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Soybeans are down 15 to 17 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. There were 204 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 1,088 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 16 1/2 cents higher at $10.40 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.70 to $4.90 so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures 47 to 50 points lower at midday.

The US soybean yield is estimated at 53.6 bpa according to StoneX, a 0.3 bpa reduction from last month. USDA will be out with their data next Friday according to a release last week.

EU soybean imports are estimated at 3.81 MMT since July 1 to November 2 according to the European Commission, down 0.78 MMT from the same period last year. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.04 1/2, down 15 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.40 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.17 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 1/4, down 16 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.3965 -0.1657 -1.57%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.46 -0.38 -0.76%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 316.6 -4.2 -1.31%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1103-6 -16-0 -1.43%
Soybean
ZSF26 1117-2 -17-0 -1.50%
Soybean

