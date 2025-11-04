Barchart.com
Dollar Climbs as Stocks Slump

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Holding money bunched in fist by Iana Miroshnichenko via iStock
The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.29% at a 3-month high.  Today's slump in equity markets has boosted liquidity demand for the dollar.  The dollar also had carry-over support from Fed Chair Powell's warning last week that another rate cut in December is not a foregone conclusion.

Bearish factors for the dollar include lower T-note yields today and the weaker-than-expected report on US Oct Wards total vehicle sales. 

The dollar is still under pressure from the ongoing US government shutdown.  The longer the shutdown is maintained, the more likely the US economy will suffer and the more likely the Fed will have to cut interest rates.

The markets are discounting a 70% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the next FOMC meeting on December 9-10.

As a bearish factor for the dollar, the Oct Wards total vehicle sales slowed to 15.32 million, weaker than expectations of 15.50 million and the fewest in 14 months.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.34% and fell to a 3-month low.  The main bearish factor for the euro today is the strength of the dollar. 

Central bank divergence is supportive of the euro, with the ECB seen as largely finished with its rate-cut cycle, while the Fed is expected to cut rates several more times by the end of 2026.

Comments today from ECB Governing Council member Rehn were neutral for the euro when he said, "Growth in the Eurozone remains sluggish but resilient, while inflation risks are two-sided-upward from goods and food prices, and possible supply disruptions; downward from cheaper energy, a stronger euro and easing wage pressures."  He added that, "In this environment, it's crucial to maintain full flexibility in decision-making and not commit to any specific interest rate path."

Swaps are pricing in a 7% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the December 18 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.48%.  The yen recovered from an 8.5-month low today and turned higher as short covering emerged amid signs that Japanese authorities may be close to intervening in currency markets to support the yen, after Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said, "I'm seeing one-sided and rapid moves in the currency market."  Also, higher Japanese government bond yields have strengthened the yen's interest rate differentials, with the 10-year JGB yield rising to a 3-week high of 1.691% today.  In addition, lower T-note yields today are also supportive of the yen. 

The yen has recently been weak due to Japanese political uncertainty and a delayed BOJ rate hike.  The markets are discounting a 50% chance of a BOJ rate hike at the next policy meeting on December 19.

December COMEX gold (GCZ25) today is down -54.70 (-1.36%), and December COMEX silver (SIZ25) is down -1.064 (-2.21%).

Gold and silver prices are retreating today amid the dollar's strength, with the dollar index climbing to a 3-month high.  Silver prices are also falling today amid weak demand for industrial metals, after the US Oct Wards total vehicle sales fell to a 14-month low. 

Precious metals have underlying safe-haven support due to the ongoing US government shutdown, uncertainty over US tariffs, geopolitical risks, central bank buying, and political pressure on the Fed's independence.  In addition, gold prices received carry-over support last Thursday from the World Gold Council's report showing that global central banks purchased 220 MT of gold in Q3, up 28% from Q2. 

Since posting record highs in mid-October, long liquidation pressures have weighed on precious metals prices.  Holdings in gold and silver ETFs have recently fallen after posting 3-year highs on October 21.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DXY00 100.141 +0.268 +0.27%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCZ25 3,960.7 -53.3 -1.33%
Gold
SIZ25 47.035 -1.014 -2.11%
Silver
^USDJPY 153.459 -0.749 -0.49%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
^EURUSD 1.14822 -0.00375 -0.33%
Euro/U.S. Dollar

