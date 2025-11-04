Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Charles Schwab Stock?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), headquartered in Westlake, Texas, operates as a savings and loan holding company. With a market cap of $171.6 billion, the company provides wealth and asset management, securities brokerage, banking, trading and research, custody, and financial advisory services.

Shares of this leading financial services firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SCHW has gained 31.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 19.6%. In 2025, SCHW stock is up 25.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, SCHW’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.9% over the past year. Moreover, SCHW’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.1% gains over the same time frame.

Charles Schwab's strong Q3 performance was driven by robust client activity, asset gathering, and growth in brokerage and lending. The company added 1.1 million new brokerage accounts and $138 billion in net new assets, as clients deepened relationships and increased engagement across both digital and branch networks. Schwab is well-positioned for growth, with plans to introduce direct crypto trading in 2026 and a focus on expanding its RIA support ecosystem.

On Oct. 16, SCHW shares closed down by 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its net revenues stood at $6.1 billion, up 26.6% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 70.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.31.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SCHW’s EPS to grow 47.1% to $4.78 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering SCHW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 20, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) kept an “Overweight” rating on SCHW and raised the price target to $121, implying a potential upside of 29.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $111.70 represents a 19.9% premium to SCHW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $134 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 43.9%.