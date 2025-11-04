Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Morgan Stanley Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 35 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Morgan Stanley logo and money-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Morgan Stanley logo and money-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Commanding a market cap of $261.8 billion, Morgan Stanley (MS) is a leading global financial services firm. Headquartered in New York, the company advises corporations, governments, and individuals on capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, investment strategies, and asset management. 

Morgan Stanley has been on a winning streak. Over the past year, the stock has climbed  40.1%, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which rose by 19.6%. The stock has carried that strength into 2025 as well, posting a 30.2% increase year-to-date, while the broader index has risen 16.5%.

Performance leadership is also evident within the financial sector, with returns handily exceeding the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF11.8% return over the past year and 7.9% gain this year. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 15, Morgan Stanley shares climbed 5% after the firm delivered third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates on both topline and bottom line. Its revenue grew 18% year over year to $18.2 billion, while EPS jumped to $2.80, thanks to a sharp rebound in investment banking activity, highlighted by a roughly 44% surge in deal-making fees, along with strong equities trading performance. The wealth and asset-management franchise also delivered solid growth, supported by total client assets approaching $8.9 trillion, further reinforcing the firm’s broad-based momentum.

For the fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts anticipate MS to achieve EPS growth of 18.5%, reaching $9.42 on a diluted basis. Notably, Morgan Stanley has consistently beaten consensus estimates over the past four quarters.

Among 27 analysts covering MS stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," comprising eight "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buys," and 16 "Holds."

www.barchart.com

The current analyst sentiment is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when MS had seven "Strong Buy" ratings.

On Oct. 21, JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein reiterated a “Neutral” rating on Morgan Stanley but raised the price target from $122 to $157, signaling a more upbeat outlook on the firm’s valuation despite maintaining a balanced stance.

The mean price target of $167.14 represents a 2.1% premium to MS’ current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high price target of $186 suggests a potential upside of 13.7%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.15 -0.22 -0.42%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MS 163.65 -0.35 -0.21%
Morgan Stanley
$SPX 6,851.97 +11.77 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot