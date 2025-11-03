Barchart.com
Wheat Rallies on Monday, with Chinese Interest Rumored

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

The wheat market closed with strength on Monday, with all three markets closing higher. CBT soft red wheat futures were up another 9 to 10 cents. KC HRW futures were 7 to 10 cents in the green at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures saw 4 to 6 cent gains at the close.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 350,293 MT (12.87 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 10/30. That was 30.02% above the week prior and 60.96% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 61,922 MT, with 57,564 MT shipped to the Philippines and 54,999 MT to South Korea. The marketing year total is now 11.825 MMT (434.4 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 20.51% above the same period last year. 

A report from Bloomberg shows that China is looking to buy wheat from the US.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 87.8 MMT for 2025/26.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.43 1/2, up 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.57 1/2, up 9 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.59 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 546-4s +9-6 +1.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 531-6s +7-2 +1.38%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5850s +0.0550 +0.99%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 543-4s +9-4 +1.78%
Wheat
ZWH26 557-4s +9-0 +1.64%
Wheat

