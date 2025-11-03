Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Coinbase Global Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 minute ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Red down arrow inside of magnifier glass and USD dollar banknote_ Image by Dilok Klaisataporn via Shutterstock_
Red down arrow inside of magnifier glass and USD dollar banknote_ Image by Dilok Klaisataporn via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $88.3 billion, New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. It provides a platform for trading digital assets, offering services for consumers, institutions, and developers in the global crypto economy. 

Coinbase Global's shares have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. COIN stock has increased 82.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 19.6%. Moreover, the stock is up 34.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.5% gain. 

In addition, shares of Coinbase Global have also surpassed the iShares U.S. Financials ETF's (IYF14.3% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Coinbase climbed 4.7% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 30, as the company reported net income of $1.50 per share, surpassing expectations. Transaction revenue nearly doubled to $1.05 billion amid heightened crypto volatility that boosted trading volumes. Investors were also encouraged by a 34.3% rise in subscription and services revenue to $746.7 million and the Deribit acquisition, which strengthened Coinbase’s foothold in the derivatives market.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect COIN’s adjusted EPS to decline 42.9% year-over-year to $4.34. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 33 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 31, BTIG raised its price target on Coinbase to $420 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $395.02 represents an 18.2% premium to COIN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $510 suggests a 52.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,858.18 +17.98 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
IYF 122.08 -0.52 -0.42%
US Financials Ishares ETF
COIN 330.73 -13.05 -3.80%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot