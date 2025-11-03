Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83 billion, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Operating through four key segments: Engine Products; Fastening Systems; Engineered Structures; and Forged Wheels, the company serves customers worldwide with high-performance components and systems.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HWM stock has surged 103.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 17.7%. In addition, shares of the company are up 88.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.3% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the aerospace and defense supplier have also outpaced the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR56.9% return over the past 52 weeks and 49.9% YTD increase.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $0.95 and revenue of $2.09 billion, Howmet Aerospace shares fell marginally on Oct. 30 due to guidance for slower revenue growth in 2026 of roughly $9 billion (up 10% year-over-year), down from the current 14% growth rate. Additionally, persistent weakness in the commercial transportation segment, which declined 3% year-over-year, raised concerns.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect HWM’s EPS to grow 37.2% year-over-year to $3.69. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 18 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 31, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on Howmet Aerospace to $235 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $211.88 represents a 2.9% premium to HWM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $225 suggests a 9.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XAR 247.80 -0.75 -0.30%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
HWM 205.95 +4.18 +2.07%
Howmet Aerospace Inc

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot