Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Amcor Stock?

Amcor plc (AMCR), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, develops, produces, and sells packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Valued at $18.2 billion by market cap, the company, through its flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services, helps leading companies protect their products and differentiate their brands.

Shares of this global consumer and healthcare packaging giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMCR has declined 28.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2025, AMCR’s stock fell 16.1%, compared to the SPX’s 16.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AMCR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 9.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame.

On Aug. 14, AMCR shares closed down by 11.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.20 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $0.21. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.2 billion. AMCR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $0.80 to $0.83.

For fiscal 2026, ending in June 2026, analysts expect AMCR’s EPS to grow 12.7% to $0.80 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering AMCR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 15, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Overweight” rating on AMCR and lowered the price target to $9, implying a potential upside of 13.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $11.07 represents a 40.1% premium to AMCR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $14.50 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 83.5%.