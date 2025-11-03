Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Amcor Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Amcor Plc phone in hands by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Amcor Plc phone in hands by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Amcor plc (AMCR), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, develops, produces, and sells packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Valued at $18.2 billion by market cap, the company, through its flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services, helps leading companies protect their products and differentiate their brands.

Shares of this global consumer and healthcare packaging giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMCR has declined 28.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2025, AMCR’s stock fell 16.1%, compared to the SPX’s 16.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AMCR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 9.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.8% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 14, AMCR shares closed down by 11.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.20 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $0.21. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.2 billion. AMCR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $0.80 to $0.83.

For fiscal 2026, ending in June 2026, analysts expect AMCR’s EPS to grow 12.7% to $0.80 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering AMCR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 15, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) kept an “Overweight” rating on AMCR and lowered the price target to $9, implying a potential upside of 13.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $11.07 represents a 40.1% premium to AMCR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $14.50 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 83.5%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMCR 7.88 -0.02 -0.27%
Amcor Plc
WFC 87.00 +0.03 +0.03%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 85.67 -0.50 -0.58%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot