What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Western Digital Stock?

Valued at $51.5 billion by market cap, San Jose, California-based Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) operates as one of the largest data storage device and solutions companies in the world. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of HDDs used in desktops, servers, network-attached storage devices, video game consoles, etc.

The HDD giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. WDC stock prices have soared 235.9% on a YTD basis and 198.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.3% gains in 2025 and 17.7% returns over the past year.

Zooming in further, the stock has also outpaced the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 29.3% gains in 2025 and 31% surge over the past year.

Western Digital’s stock prices soared 8.8% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q1 results on Oct. 30. Q1 marked a solid start for fiscal 2026. Driven by the strong demand for its data storage products and solutions in the cloud space, the company’s topline has observed a continued surge in recent quarters. Further, the constant increase in usage of AI is expected to continuously push the demand for storage solutions, creating a major tailwind for WDC.

Its revenues for the quarter jumped 8.2% sequentially and 27.4% compared to the year-ago quarter to $2.8 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.5%. Meanwhile, its EPS skyrocketed 137.3% year-over-year to $1.78, surpassing the consensus estimates by a large margin.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect WDC to deliver an EPS of $7.55, up 53.2% year-over-year. On an even more positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the WDC stock, the consensus rating is a “ Strong Buy .” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than a month ago, when 18 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 1, Wells Fargo ( WFC ) analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an “ Overweight ” rating on WDC and raised the price target from $150 to $180.

As of writing, WDC is trading above its mean price target of $124.82. Meanwhile, its street-high target of $190 suggests a 26.5% upside potential from current price levels.