Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Western Digital Stock?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Sun Nov 2, 11:56PM CST Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Western Digital Corp_ logo on sign-by 360b via Shutterstock
Western Digital Corp_ logo on sign-by 360b via Shutterstock

Valued at $51.5 billion by market cap, San Jose, California-based Western Digital Corporation (WDC) operates as one of the largest data storage device and solutions companies in the world. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of HDDs used in desktops, servers, network-attached storage devices, video game consoles, etc.

The HDD giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. WDC stock prices have soared 235.9% on a YTD basis and 198.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.3% gains in 2025 and 17.7% returns over the past year.

Zooming in further, the stock has also outpaced the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK29.3% gains in 2025 and 31% surge over the past year.

www.barchart.com

Western Digital’s stock prices soared 8.8% in the trading session following the release of its robust Q1 results on Oct. 30. Q1 marked a solid start for fiscal 2026. Driven by the strong demand for its data storage products and solutions in the cloud space, the company’s topline has observed a continued surge in recent quarters. Further, the constant increase in usage of AI is expected to continuously push the demand for storage solutions, creating a major tailwind for WDC.

Its revenues for the quarter jumped 8.2% sequentially and 27.4% compared to the year-ago quarter to $2.8 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.5%. Meanwhile, its EPS skyrocketed 137.3% year-over-year to $1.78, surpassing the consensus estimates by a large margin.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect WDC to deliver an EPS of $7.55, up 53.2% year-over-year. On an even more positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the WDC stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than a month ago, when 18 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 1, Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an “Overweight” rating on WDC and raised the price target from $150 to $180.

As of writing, WDC is trading above its mean price target of $124.82. Meanwhile, its street-high target of $190 suggests a 26.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 86.97 +0.98 +1.14%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 300.68 +0.29 +0.10%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDC 150.21 +12.08 +8.75%
Western Digital Corp

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot