Soybeans Rally to Close Out October

Soybeans posted gains of 7 to 9 cents across most contracts on Friday, helping to push the weekly gain to 55 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $10.33 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $4.50 to $6.10, with December rallying $27.50 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 68 to 97 points lower, as December fell 159 points since last Friday.

November soybeans averaged a close of $10.35 throughout October, which should be the harvest price for Crop Insurance. That is up 32 cents from last year but down 19 cents from the spring price.

China reported purchased another 4 cargoes of soybeans following the US/China meeting this week.

EIA data showed a total of 1.041 billion lbs of soybean oil used in biodiesel production in August. That was down 14.48% yr/yr and 6.09% below July. It was also 39.15% of the total biodiesel feedstock in August, which was the highest inclusion rate since September 2023.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.99 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.33 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $11.15 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,