What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Truist Financial Stock?

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a U.S. bank-holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Valued at $56.6 billion by market capitalization, the company offers a diverse range of services, encompassing retail, small business, and commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, commercial real estate, corporate and institutional banking, insurance, mortgage, payments, and specialized lending and wealth management solutions.

Shares of this leading commercial bank have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TFC has increased 2.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.4%. In 2025, TFC stock is up 2.2%, lagging behind SPX’s 16% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, TFC has outpaced the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year and has dipped marginally in 2025.

Shares of Truist Financial rose 3.3% on Oct. 17 after the bank delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results, underscored by robust fee income growth in investment banking and trading and wealth, healthy loan expansion, and continued expense and credit discipline. Revenue of $5.2 billion came in just above forecasts, while adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share comfortably topped the $0.99 consensus estimate, representing a nearly 36% beat. Although net interest income was slightly below expectations, the robust bottom-line performance and solid growth in tangible book value helped boost investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TFC’s EPS to grow 6.2% to $3.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering TFC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than it was one month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 4, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Mike Mayo reaffirmed a “Hold” rating on Truist Financial and kept his $47 price target unchanged.

The mean price target of $50.55 represents a 10.4% premium to TFC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $60 suggests an upside potential of 24.2%.