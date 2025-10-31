Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Invitation Homes Stock?

Dallas, Texas-based Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) operates as a leading single-family home leasing and management company in the United States. With a market cap of $16.8 billion , Invitation Homes focuses on providing high-quality, updated homes in desirable neighborhoods, catering to modern lifestyle demands.

The REIT has underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. INVH stock prices have dropped 11.1% in 2025 and 14.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16% gains on a YTD basis and 17.4% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Invitation Homes has also underperformed the industry-focused Residential REIT ETF’s ( HAUS ) 9.8% decline in 2025 and 12.3% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Invitation Homes’ stock prices gained 3.4% in the trading session following the release of its solid Q3 results on Oct. 29. Q3 was marked with robust same-store renewal rate growth and sustained momentum in funds from operations (FFO). The company has notably benefitted from its operational strategy and reported a robust 4.2% year-over-year growth in revenues to $688.2 million, beating the consensus estimates by 1.3%.

Its EPS for the quarter surged 46.7% year-over-year to $0.22, while core FFO remained flat at $0.47 per share, beating the consensus estimates by 2.2%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect INVH to deliver a core FFO of $1.87, marginally down from $1.88 reported in 2024. However, the company has a solid FFO surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s FFO estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “ Moderate Buy .” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Holds.”

This configuration is marginally more optimistic than a month ago, when 10 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Oct. 21, Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste maintained an “ Outperform ” rating on INVH, but reduced the price target from $32 to $30.

INVH’s mean price target of $35.83 suggests a 26.1% upside potential. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $41 represents a 44.3% premium to current price levels.