Corn Falls on Thursday

Corn futures posted losses across most contracts on Thursday, with contracts down 2 to 4 cents across most months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents to $3.91.

Following the meeting between President Trump and President Xi of China, President Trump posted that China is set to purchase massive amounts of sorghum, though no specifics were given on total. Corn was not mentioned, though tariffs are expected to be lifted.

With just 1 day remaining in the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, December corn has an average close at $4.22 during October. That is up 6 cents from last year and down 48 cents from the spring price.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.30 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.91, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43 3/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,