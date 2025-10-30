Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling on Thursday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 35 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Wheat is giving some back on Thursday morning, with contracts down across the three markets. The wheat complex was mixed on Wednesday, with winter wheat the strongest. CBT soft red wheat was 2 to 3 ¼ cents higher at the final bell. Open interest suggested short covering, down 4,999 contracts. KC HRW futures were steady to 3 cents higher in the front months on Wednesday.  MPLS spring wheat futures saw weaker trade at the close, with contracts down 1 to 2 cents.

Despite the lack of USDA data release, the trade is looking for wheat export business during the week of October 23 to have totaled 350,000 to 600,000 MT.

South Korea mill importers tendered for 40,300 MT of wheat with a Friday deadline.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.47 3/4, up 2 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38, unch, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.61 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 531-2 -6-6 -1.25%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 517-0 -5-6 -1.10%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5650 -0.0400 -0.71%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 528-2 -4-0 -0.75%
Wheat
ZWH26 542-6 -5-0 -0.91%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 4
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot