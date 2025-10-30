Barchart.com
Verizon Communications Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Verizon Communications Inc store front by- hapabapa via iStock
Verizon Communications Inc store front by- hapabapa via iStock

Valued at a market capitalization of $165.8 billion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a leading U.S. telecommunications company known for its strong wireless network and expanding 5G and fiber-optic infrastructure. The New York-headquartered company provides mobile services, high-speed home internet through its Fios offering, and advanced enterprise solutions, including cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity services. 

Despite its scale and strong market presence, Verizon’s stock has struggled to keep pace with broader benchmarks. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ stock has dipped 2.7%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas surged 18.1%. Year-to-date, the stock has only inched marginally higher, while the S&P 500 has climbed 17.2% in 2025.

VZ has also trailed the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL48.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and 42.8% gain on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, Verizon reported Q3 2025 earnings showing solid subscriber momentum, and its shares popped 2.3%. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, topping expectations, while revenue rose about 1.5% year over year to roughly $33.8 billion, slightly below forecasts. Subscriber trends strengthened, with around 44,000 postpaid wireless net additions, well above market estimates, supported by continued growth in fixed-wireless broadband. Verizon also raised its dividend for the 19th consecutive year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. 

For fiscal 2025 ending in December, Wall Street is looking for steady but moderate earnings growth from Verizon. Analysts expect diluted EPS to rise 2.2% year over year to $4.69. Verizon has delivered consistent performance recently, beating Street estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Verizon has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, suggesting confidence in the company’s fundamentals, though with some hesitation. Of the 30 analysts covering the stock, eight rate it a “Strong Buy,” three call it a “Moderate Buy,” and 19 recommend “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly bearish than a month ago, when nine analysts suggested a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Oct. 11, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a “Buy” rating on Verizon, underscoring his positive stance on the stock despite recent market underperformance.

The consensus price target of $48.06 represents a 19.5% premium over Verizon’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $58 reflects a 44.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XTL 152.82 -0.22 -0.14%
S&P 500 Telecom Sector SPDR
C 99.12 -2.27 -2.24%
Citigroup Inc
VZ 40.21 +0.89 +2.26%
Verizon Communications Inc
$SPX 6,890.59 -0.30 unch
S&P 500 Index

