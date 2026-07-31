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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Amcor Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $20.9 billion, Amcor plc (AMCR) is a global leader in consumer packaging and dispensing solutions, serving the nutrition, health, beauty and wellness sectors with flexible and rigid packaging, cartons and closures. With operations spanning more than 400 locations across over 40 countries, Amcor combines packaging innovation and sustainability expertise to deliver functional and more sustainable solutions for customers and consumers.

Shares of the Zurich, Switzerland-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMCR stock has decreased nearly 6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 17.2%. Moreover, shares of the company have risen 7.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.9% return.

Looking closer, shares of the global packaging company have lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB13.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

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Amcor has underperformed due to weak underlying volumes, softer demand in key segments, and concerns over higher inventory costs.

However, the stock rose 6.8% on May 6 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3  2026 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 6%, while accelerating synergy delivery to $170 million for the first nine months. Investor sentiment was further supported by management raising its fiscal 2026 synergy target to $270 million, alongside adjusted EPS guidance of $3.98 - $4.03.

For the fiscal year which ended in June 2026, analysts expect Amcor's adjusted EPS to grow 11.8% year-over-year at $3.97. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings and seven “Holds.” 

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This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock. 

On Jul. 15, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amcor to $43 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $47.74 represents a 6.5% premium to AMCR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $54 suggests a 20.5% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMCR 44.47 -0.68 -1.51%
Amcor Plc
$SPX 7,445.76 +8.13 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.37 -1.27 -2.46%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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