Dollar Gains on Strength in US Economic Reports and Hawkish Logan

The dollar index (DXY00) is up by +0.46% today. The dollar is moving higher today, rebounding from Thursday's 6-week low. Higher T-note yields today have strengthened the dollar's interest rate differentials. T-note yields rose today on stronger-than-expected US economic news, including the Q2 employment cost index, the Jul MNI Chicago PMI, and the University of Michigan US Jul consumer sentiment index. Also, today's +1% increase in WTI crude oil prices raises inflation expectations and could prompt the Fed to tighten monetary policy, a supportive factor for the dollar.

The US Q2 employment cost index rose +0.9%, stronger than expectations of +0.8%.

The US Jul MNI Chicago PMI unexpectedly rose +0.9 to 57.6, stronger than expectations of a decline to 56.0.

The University of Michigan US Jul consumer sentiment index was unexpectedly revised upward to a 5-month high of 55.2, stronger than expectations of a downward revision to 54.0.

Hawkish comments today from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan were supportive of the dollar when she said, "Without any policy restraint, inflation will likely continue to trend above target until there's an unanticipated shock. Modest action in the near term would reduce the likelihood of needing to take sharper action later."

The markets are discounting a 67% probability of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on September 15-16.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down by -0.48% today. The euro is under pressure today from a stronger dollar. Also, today's weaker-than-expected news on German employment is weighing on the euro. In addition, today's +1% increase in crude oil prices is negative for the Eurozone economy and the euro as Europe imports most of its energy. Losses in the euro are limited after France's July CPI rose more than expected, a hawkish factor for ECB policy.

German Jul unemployment rose +6,000, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of +5,000. The Jul unemployment rate unexpectedly rose +0.1 to 6.4%, weaker than expectations of no change at 6.3%.

France Jul CPI rose +0.6% m/m and +2.1% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and +1.8% y/y.

The markets are discounting an 89% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on September 10.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is down by -0.21% today. The yen recovered from early losses today and is moving higher on speculation that the US may join Japan in intervening in the forex market to support the yen after Treasury Secretary Bessent said, "We continue to enjoy a strong relationship and close coordination" with Japan. The yen also found support today after the BOJ raised its 2026 Japan GDP forecast and lowered its core CPI forecast. In addition, today's stronger-than-expected Tokyo July CPI report is hawkish for BOJ policy and supportive for the yen.

The yen initially moved lower today after the BOJ kept interest rates unchanged. Also, higher T-note yields today are weighing on the yen. In addition, today's +1% rally in crude oil prices is bearish for the Japanese economy and the yen as Japan imports more than 90% of its energy.

The yen continues to suffer from weak interest rate differentials, with markets discounting only a 41% chance of a +25 bp BOJ rate hike at the September 18 policy meeting. The BOJ's current policy rate of 1.00% is well below the Fed's federal funds rate target of 3.50%-3.75%.

Japan Jun industrial production rose +1.3% m/m, stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m and the largest increase in 5 months.

Japan Jun retail sales fell -4.1% m/m, weaker than expectations of -1.6% m/m and the steepest pace of decline in 6 years.

Japan Jul Tokyo CPI rose +2.0% y/y, stronger than expectations of +1.8% y/y. Jul Tokyo CPI ex-fresh food and energy rose +2.0% y/y, right on expectations.

As expected, the BOJ kept its target interest rate unchanged at 1.00% in an 8-1 vote and said CPI risks are skewed to the upside.

The BOJ raised its 2026 GDP forecast to 0.6% from 0.5% and lowered its 2026 core CPI ex-energy forecast to 2.5% from 2.6%.

BOJ Governor Ueda said the BOJ could speed up the pace of its interest rate increases if it determined that financial conditions had become too easy, and upside price surprises become more costly as the inflation trend nears the 2% target. He added that the yen impact on prices is bigger than before.

August COMEX gold (GCQ26) today is down -77.70 (-1.90%), and September COMEX silver (SIU26) is down -1.532 (-2.60%).

Gold and silver prices are falling sharply today amid a stronger dollar. Also, higher global bond yields today are weighing on metals prices. In addition, today's +1% increase in crude oil prices boosts inflation expectations that could prompt the world's central banks to tighten their monetary policies, a bearish factor for precious metals. Losses in precious metals accelerated today after Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said she favors tighter Fed policy to bring inflation down.

Today's action by the BOJ to keep interest rates steady is supportive of precious metals. Geopolitical tensions also support safe-haven demand for precious metals amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

Recent fund liquidation of precious metals is bearish for prices, as long holdings in gold ETFs fell to a 10-month low last Monday, after reaching a 3.5-year high on February 27. Also, long holdings in silver ETFs fell to a 1-year low on July 14 from the 3.5-year high posted on December 23.

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of gold prices, following news that bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose by +480,000 ounces to 75.44 million troy ounces in June, the twentieth consecutive month the PBOC boosted its gold reserves.