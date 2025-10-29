Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Show Quiet Trade Ahead of Trump/Xi Meeting

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans rounded out the Wednesday trade with contracts within 2 cents of unchanged.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/4 cents higher at $10.13 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $1 to $2.20, with Soy Oil futures 9 to 20 points lower. 

November soybeans have now averaged a close of $10.29 throughout October, elevated by the recent rally. Last year’s harvest price for crop insurance was $10.03, with the spring price at $10.54.

Ahead of the Trump/Xi meeting overnight into Thursday, China has been rumored to purchase at least 180,000 MT of soybeans on Wednesday. We won’t know the exact totals anytime soon due to the government shutdown restricting the FAS weekly Export Sales report and large daily sale announcements. 

Despite the limited government data, a Reuters survey of analysts showed exceed soybean sales in the week ending on 10/23 at 0.6-1.6 MMT. Meal sales are seen at 50,000-500,000 MT, with 5,000-25,000 MT for bean oil. 

Rabobank estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean production to total 177 MMT, with planted acreage up 2% top 48.8 million hectares (120.5 million acres).

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.80 1/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.13 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.94 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.05 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1258 +0.0221 +0.22%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.16s -0.10 -0.20%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 308.7s +2.2 +0.72%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1080-2s +2-0 +0.19%
Soybean
ZSX25 1080-2s +2-0 +0.19%
Soybean
ZSF26 1094-4s -0-6 -0.07%
Soybean

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot