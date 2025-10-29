What to Expect From General Mills’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a food-manufacturing company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has grown into a global consumer-foods company marketing well-known brands across cereals, snacks, baking mixes, pet food and more. Its market cap is about $25.6 billion. The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings results soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect General Mills to report a profit of $1.03 per share, down 26.4% from $1.40 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For the current fiscal year, analysts are eyeing General Mills’ EPS to be about $3.65, down 13.3% from $4.21 in fiscal 2025. However, earnings are anticipated to surge 4.1% year over year to $3.80 per share in fiscal 2027.

Over the past year, GIS stock declined 29.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.3% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.4% dip over the same time frame.

The stock is under pressure largely because it is operating in a tougher consumer-market environment as its core categories, such as cereals and snacks, are experiencing falling volume as shoppers shift toward private-label alternatives. The company’s growth has stalled, and margins are being squeezed, which has dampened investor optimism.

Wall Street is cautious on GIS, keeping the stock parked at an overall “Hold” rating. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 12 are playing it safe with a “Hold,” and the remaining three advise a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target of $53.95 indicates a 12.3% upside potential from current price levels.