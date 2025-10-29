Barchart.com
Pfizer Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 54 minutes ago Columnist

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), headquartered in New York, discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products. With a market cap of $139.3 billion, the company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas.

Shares of this pharmaceutical giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PFE has declined 15.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.3%. In 2025, PFE stock is down 7.7%, compared to SPX’s 17.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, PFE’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 8.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15.1% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 5, Pfizer's stock jumped 5.2% after the company posted Q2 earnings that topped expectations. Strong sales in its oncology and primary care segments drove a 10.3% year-over-year increase in revenue to $14.7 billion, beating estimates by 6.3%. Its adjusted EPS rose 30% year over year to $0.78, beating analyst forecasts by 34.5%. Pfizer also raised its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.90 to $3.10, boosting investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PFE’s EPS to decline 1.6% to $3.06 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering PFE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Oct. 27, Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a “Hold” rating on PFE and set a price target of $25, implying a potential upside of 2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $28.48 represents a 16.2% premium to PFE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $34 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 38.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,914.42 +23.53 +0.34%
S&P 500 Index
PJP 95.14 +0.07 +0.07%
Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Invesco ETF
PFE 24.59 +0.09 +0.37%
Pfizer Inc

