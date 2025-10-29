Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Treats (or Tricks) With the Fed Hand Out Wednesday?

Darin Newsom - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Federal Reserve Building by pabradyphoto via iStock
Federal Reserve Building by pabradyphoto via iStock
  • The Fed find futures forward curve is not as clear cut this time around.  
  • The October futures contract shows an expected rate within the 4% to 4.25% range.
  • The December futures contracts is indicating a more sizable rate cut. 

It’s pre-dawn Wednesday morning. Early this afternoon, the US Federal Open Market Committee (Fed, FOMC) 2-day meeting will conclude, culminating with an interest rate announcement from Chairman Jerome Powell at 14:00 (ET) and subsequent press conference (14:30). This leaves ample time for the debate to continue about if the Fed will offer the US president another pacifier to keep him quiet (as if that is possible) or if rates stay unchanged this time around.

Most of the talking heads on financial television are expecting Chairman Powell to announce another 25-basis point rate cut. However, that’s not what the market is saying. And as you know, when it comes to what I listen to, the market wins every time. Almost. As you’ll see in a moment. 

Recall at the end of the September 2025 meeting (September 17), the Fed fund rate range dropped to 4.0% to 4.25%.

As of this morning, the Fed fund futures contracts showed expected Fed fund rates (100% – Futures price) of:

  • October (ZQV25) at 95.9125 = 4.0875%
    • Still above the low end of the current range
  • November (ZQX25) at 96.14 = 3.86%
    • Below the expected low end of the range, indicating another 25-basis point rate cut
    • Putting the next range between 3.75% and 4.0%
    • There is no FOMC meeting during November
  • December (ZQZ25) at 96.305 = 3.695%
    • What would be below the low end of the projected range of 3.75% to 4.0%
    • Indicating another possible 25-basis point cut to 3.5% to 3.75%
    • The next Fed meeting is December 9 and 10

Here’s where things get fun.

  • Given there is no meeting during November, and the December futures contract shows an expected Fed fund rate 39.25-basis points below the current range
    • The FOMC could cut 25 basis points this month, and another 25 basis points in December
    • Or nothing this month and 50 basis points at the conclusion of the December meeting
    • Or 50 basis points this month
  • Since recent inflation reads, most notably the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a smaller increase than expected, the Fed could feel confident to make another 25-basis point cut Wednesday afternoon, then wait to see what happens toward the end of the year.
    • This would likely throw another log on the fire of the long-term rally in US stock indexes
    • Theoretically it would also weaken the US dollar
    • And also theoretically raise commodity prices

We’ll see what happens.


On the date of publication, Darin Newsom did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZQV25 95.9125 -0.0025 unch
30-Day Fed Funds
ZQZ25 96.2900 -0.0100 -0.01%
30-Day Fed Funds
ZQX25 96.1500 unch unch
30-Day Fed Funds

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot