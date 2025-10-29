Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Super Micro Computer Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 2 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on phone and stock data-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on phone and stock data-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. With a market cap of $30.6 billion, Super Micro’s operations span the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

The tech major is gearing up to announce its first-quarter results after the markets close on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SMCI to report an adjusted EPS of $0.32, down a staggering 52.2% from $0.67 reported in the year-ago quarter. While SMCI has missed Street’s bottom-line projections twice over the past three quarters, it has surpassed the estimates on one other occasion.

For the full fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $2.19, up a notable 27.3% from $1.72 reported in fiscal 2025. While in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to surge 36.5% year-over-year to $2.99 per share.

www.barchart.com

SMCI stock prices have gained 9.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK31.2% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.3% returns during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

SMCI stock has been on a rollercoaster ride since last year, after its corporate governance failures and accounting manipulation came into light. Its stock prices plunged more than 18% in a single trading session following the release of its Q4 results on Aug. 5. Its net sales for the quarter increased by a notable 7.5% year-over-year to $5.8 billion, but missed the Street’s expectations by 3.8%. Further, its gross margins have continued to shrink in recent quarters, leading to a 26.2% year-over-year decline in adjusted net income to $260.7 million, missing the consensus estimates by a large margin.

Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. SMCI has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Strong Sells.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $48.64.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 52.36 +0.79 +1.53%
Super Micro Computer
XLK 301.96 +2.96 +0.99%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,890.89 +15.73 +0.23%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot