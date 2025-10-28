Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Ulta Beauty's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ulta Beauty Inc shop location by- M_ Suhail via iStock
Ulta Beauty Inc shop location by- M_ Suhail via iStock

With a market cap of $23.4 billion, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is a leading specialty beauty retailer in the United States and Mexico, offering a wide range of branded and private label products across cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. The company also provides salon and beauty services through its stores, website, and mobile app.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to report an EPS of $4.45, down 13.4% from $5.14 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the beauty products retailer to report an EPS of $24.33, a 4% decline from $25.34 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 10.8% year-over-year to $26.95 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Ulta Beauty have surged 36.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.1% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY19.5% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Ulta Beauty fell 7.1% following its Q2 2025 results on Aug. 28. While net sales rose 9.3% to $2.79 billion and EPS increased 9.1% to $5.78, operating margin slipped to 12.4% due to higher SG&A expenses. Additionally, management’s cautious tone about consumer demand in the second half of 2025 and a 20.5% increase in inventory to $2.4 billion raised concerns.

Analysts' consensus view on ULTA stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 11 indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Ulta Beauty is $589.48, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 14% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ULTA 518.48 -4.34 -0.83%
Ulta Beauty Inc
XLY 241.88 +0.80 +0.33%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,883.28 +8.12 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot