Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From AutoZone's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Autozone Inc_ logo and chart by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Autozone Inc_ logo and chart by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Valued at a market cap of $64 billion, the company serves both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional repair shops through an extensive network of stores and distribution centers. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Before this event, analysts expect this auto parts retailer to report a profit of $32.27 per share, marginally down from $32.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $48.71 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the consensus estimates by 3.6%. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect AutoZone to report a profit of $153.38 per share, representing a 5.9% increase from $144.87 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 18.1% year-over-year to $181.18 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of AZO have surged 21.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.4% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY19.6% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of AZO remained fairly stable on Sep. 23, after its mixed Q4 earnings release. On the downside, while the company’s adjusted EPS of $48.71 grew 1.2% from the year-ago quarter, it fell short of the consensus estimates by 3.6%. However, this was cushioned by a 6.9% year-over-year rise in its adjusted net sales to $6.2 billion, which topped analyst expectations by a slight margin. Adding to the positives, its overall same-store sales increased 5.1% from the same period last year on a constant currency basis, with domestic sales rising by 4.8% and international sales growing by 7.2%. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about AZO’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 22 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy," three suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for AutoZone is $4,539.75, implying a 19% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 241.02 -0.06 -0.02%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
AZO 3,816.53 +2.32 +0.06%
Autozone
$SPX 6,883.96 +8.80 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 4
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot