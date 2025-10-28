Barchart.com
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 51 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $807.7 billion, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a leading provider of enterprise software, cloud services, and database technologies. The Austin, Texas-based company helps businesses manage and analyze data, automate processes, and run critical operations through integrated cloud-based and on-premise solutions. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings in mid-December. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this software giant to report a profit of $1.29 per share, up 12.2% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, Oracle’s EPS of $1.20 outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.4%

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Oracle to report a profit of $5.41 per share, up 23% from $4.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 19.4% year-over-year to $6.46 in fiscal 2027.

Oracle has soared 63.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.4% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK30% uptick over the same time frame.

On Oct. 13, shares of Oracle surged 5.1% following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) aimed at strengthening its cloud capabilities. The agreement involves running Zoom's customer experience platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, expanding its reach and enabling more organizations to leverage its advanced customer engagement capabilities.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Oracle’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 40 analysts covering the stock, 28 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy," 10 suggest "Hold,” and one advises a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for ORCL is $355.80, indicating a 26.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZM 84.71 -0.46 -0.54%
Zoom Communications Inc
$SPX 6,883.70 +8.54 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 300.19 +1.19 +0.40%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ORCL 281.91 +0.51 +0.18%
Oracle Corp

Reserve Your Spot