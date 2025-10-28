Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $807.7 billion , Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) is a leading provider of enterprise software, cloud services, and database technologies. The Austin, Texas-based company helps businesses manage and analyze data, automate processes, and run critical operations through integrated cloud-based and on-premise solutions. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings in mid-December.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this software giant to report a profit of $1.29 per share , up 12.2% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q1, Oracle’s EPS of $1.20 outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.4%

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Oracle to report a profit of $5.41 per share, up 23% from $4.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 19.4% year-over-year to $6.46 in fiscal 2027.

Oracle has soared 63.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.4% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 30% uptick over the same time frame.

On Oct. 13, shares of Oracle surged 5.1% following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Zoom Communications Inc. ( ZM ) aimed at strengthening its cloud capabilities. The agreement involves running Zoom's customer experience platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure , expanding its reach and enabling more organizations to leverage its advanced customer engagement capabilities.