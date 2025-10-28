Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From HP’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
HP Inc ink-by Ammatar via Shutterstock
HP Inc ink-by Ammatar via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $25.9 billion, HP Inc. (HPQ) provides personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and other related technologies. The Palo Alto, California-based company serves individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 soon. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this computer hardware company to report a profit of $0.92 per share, down 1.1% from $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while matching in the last quarter. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect HP to report a profit of $3.11 per share, down 8% from $3.38 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026, growing 6.8% annually to $3.32.

www.barchart.com

HP has declined 24.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.4% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK29.8% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Despite the grim price action over the past year, HP shares rallied in mid-October after a double dose of positive news boosted investor confidence. On Oct. 13, the stock surged 5.9% as the company unveiled a new manufacturing facility and AI R&D Center in Riyadh, marking a major step toward localizing production and strengthening its global supply chain. 

The momentum continued the next day, with shares rising another 2.6% after HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) upgraded HP to “Buy” and lifted its price target to $30, citing renewed optimism for PC and printer sales. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about HPQ’s stock, with an overall “Hold" rating. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," 13 indicate "Hold," and one advises a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for HPQ is $28.23, indicating a 1.1% premium from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,875.16 +83.47 +1.23%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 299.00 +5.42 +1.85%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPQ 27.92 +0.26 +0.94%
HP Inc
HSBC 67.20 +0.20 +0.30%
HSBC Holdings Plc ADR

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot