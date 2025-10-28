Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Cooper Companies’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 24 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cooper Companies, Inc_ phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Cooper Companies, Inc_ phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

San Ramon, California-based The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) is a specialty medical device company. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical segments. CooperVision manufactures and sells a wide range of contact lenses, and CooperSurgical sells a variety of medical devices and surgical instruments. With a market cap of $14.6 billion, Cooper’s operations span the Americas, Indo-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

The healthcare major is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results by early December. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the COO to deliver an adjusted profit of $1.11 per share, up 6.7% from $1.04 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, Cooper’s adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $4.09, up a notable 10.8% from $3.69 reported in 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 7.3% year-over-year to $4.39 per share.

www.barchart.com

COO stock prices have plummeted 32.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV1.5% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Cooper Companies’ stock prices tanked 12.9% in a trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Aug. 27. The company’s organic revenues grew by 2% compared to the year-ago quarter, which missed the Street’s expectations. Further, its overall sales came in at $1.1 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year and falling 50 bps short of expectations. Moreover, the company expects its Q4 results to remain soft, which unsettled investor confidence and led to the sell-off.

On the positive note, Cooper’s adjusted EPS increased 14.6% year-over-year to $1.10, surpassing the consensus estimates by 2.8%.

Analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s long-term prospects. COO has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $81.88 suggests a 12.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COO 72.85 -0.66 -0.90%
Cooper Companies
XLV 146.37 +0.34 +0.23%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,875.16 +83.47 +1.23%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot