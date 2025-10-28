What to Expect From Cooper Companies’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

San Ramon, California-based The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) is a specialty medical device company. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical segments. CooperVision manufactures and sells a wide range of contact lenses, and CooperSurgical sells a variety of medical devices and surgical instruments. With a market cap of $14.6 billion , Cooper’s operations span the Americas, Indo-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

The healthcare major is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results by early December. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the COO to deliver an adjusted profit of $1.11 per share , up 6.7% from $1.04 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, Cooper’s adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $4.09, up a notable 10.8% from $3.69 reported in 2024 . While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 7.3% year-over-year to $4.39 per share.

COO stock prices have plummeted 32.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 1.5% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.4% gains during the same time frame.

Cooper Companies’ stock prices tanked 12.9% in a trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Aug. 27. The company’s organic revenues grew by 2% compared to the year-ago quarter, which missed the Street’s expectations. Further, its overall sales came in at $1.1 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year and falling 50 bps short of expectations. Moreover, the company expects its Q4 results to remain soft, which unsettled investor confidence and led to the sell-off.

On the positive note, Cooper’s adjusted EPS increased 14.6% year-over-year to $1.10, surpassing the consensus estimates by 2.8%.