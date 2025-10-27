Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As GameStop Shares Halo Memes with Trump, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold GME Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
GameStop by rblfmr via Shutterstock
GameStop by rblfmr via Shutterstock

GameStop (GME) shares opened about 5% higher today after the White House’s official X account reposted the retailer’s latest tweet with a meme featuring President Donald Trump as a “Halo” character. 

The company’s post declared “console wars are over” referencing Microsoft’s (MSFT) decision to bring its flagship Xbox title, Halo, to Sony’s (SONY) PlayStation for the first time. 

The meme-driven moment reignited retail interest in GME stock that is, nonetheless, down roughly 30% versus its year-to-date high set in the final week of May 2025. 

A graph with lines and numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Is Microsoft News Positive for GameStop Stock?

The Halo-on-PlayStation news is bullish for GME shares as it signals a more open gaming ecosystem.  

If console exclusivity fades, GameStop will likely see broader demand for cross-compatible titles, accessories, and collectible merchandise, reinforcing its status as a one-stop-shop for video game enthusiasts. 

Additionally, pre-owned game sales could revive as more titles become playable across platforms, increasing trade-in and resale activity. 

In short, with MSFT embracing a more inclusive distribution model, GME stands to benefit from broader inventory appeal and renewed foot traffic especially during major game launches, which may now span multiple consoles. 

Investing in GME Shares Remains a Gamble

Investors should note, however, that GameStop’s stock price surge this morning has less to do with the Halo news and more with the viral repost from the White House’s official X account. 

The meme featuring President Donald Trump as a Halo character ignited social media buzz, fueling speculative buying, but meme-driven rallies are notoriously unstable. 

They rely on fleeting attention rather than fundamentals, making GME shares vulnerable to sharp reversals once the hype fades. For serious investors, this kind of volatility poses real risk. 

Without earnings momentum or strategic clarity, GameStop remains a sentiment play at best: more reactive to internet virality than business execution. That’s a shaky foundation for long-term owner ship. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing GameStop

Another major red flag on GameStop shares is that they receive coverage from only one Wall Street firm. 

And even that rates it at “Hold” currently with a price target of $13.50 indicating potential downside of about 45% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 533.12 +9.51 +1.82%
Microsoft Corp
SONY 28.70 +0.05 +0.17%
Sony Group Corp ADR
GME 23.60 +0.30 +1.29%
Gamestop Corp

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot