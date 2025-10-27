Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Rally Extending to Midday Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock

Soybeans are rallying 25 to 29 cents on Monday following better trade news from the weekend. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 28 1/2 cents higher at $10.01 1/4. Soymeal futures are up $4.60 so far, with Soy Oil futures 50 to 57 points higher. 

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.061 MMT (38.99 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 10/26. That was 33.3% below the week prior and down 59.7% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 155,418 MT, with 147,560 MT shipped to Egypt and 127,559 MT to Italy. The marketing year total is now 6.715 MMT (246.74mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 36.9% below the same period last year. China has remained out of the market.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. On Sunday, Secretary Bessent stated China would begin purchasing “substantial” amounts of US soybeans. 

Brazil’s soybean crop was tallied at 36% planted by last Thursday according to AgRural.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.70, up 28 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.01 1/4, up 28 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.87 3/4, up 27 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.98 1/2, up 25 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9842 +0.2566 +2.64%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.77s +0.50 +0.99%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 298.2s +4.1 +1.39%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1067-2s +25-4 +2.45%
Soybean
ZSX25 1067-2s +25-4 +2.45%
Soybean
ZSF26 1085-0s +24-6 +2.33%
Soybean

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot