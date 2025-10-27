Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Winter Posting Double Digit Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

Wheat is in rally mode on Monday morning, with contracts up double digits in the winer wheat months. The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the winter wheats showing the strength. CBT soft red wheat was fractionally mixed, with nearbys lower and deferreds higher. December was 8 ¾ cents higher on the week. Friday’s preliminary open interest was down 11,353 contracts. KC HRW futures saw Friday gains of 1 to 1 1/2 cents, as December posted a dime gain since last Friday. OI dropped 5,980 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 1 to 2 ½ cents at the close, as December still saw an 8 ½ cent gain last week.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on wheat was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

The French wheat crop is seen at 57% planted as of October 20, a 30 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Turkey’s wheat production estimate from the country’s data for 2025 is at 17.9 MMT, a drop of 1.7 MMT from their previous estimate. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat harvest at 5% complete

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.12 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 14 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.28, down 1/4 cent, currently up 13 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.01 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 12 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.18 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 11 1/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.57, down 1 cent, currently up 8 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.75 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 9 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 530-0 +11-6 +2.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 513-0 +11-4 +2.29%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6300 +0.0600 +1.08%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 526-2 +13-6 +2.68%
Wheat
ZWH26 541-6 +13-6 +2.60%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 3
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot