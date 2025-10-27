Home Depot Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $384.9 billion , The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) has grown from a revolutionary idea in home improvement retail to the world’s largest home improvement retailer. With over 2,300 stores across North America and a strong e-commerce presence, The Home Depot continues to lead through innovation, service, and a deep commitment to its customers and associates.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Home Depot to report an adjusted EPS of $3.84 , up 1.6% from $3.78 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the home improvement retail giant to report an adjusted EPS of $15.01, a 1.5% decline from $15.24 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 8.3% year-over-year to $16.26 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Home Depot have decreased nearly 4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) 18.7% return over the period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.68 and revenue of $45.28 billion, Home Depot shares rose 3.2% on Aug. 19 as the company showed continued sales growth of 4.9% year-over-year. Investors were encouraged by comparable U.S. sales increasing 1.4% and the management’s comments highlighting sustained momentum in smaller home improvement projects.