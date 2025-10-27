Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Home Depot Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Home Depot, Inc_ location by-hapabapa via iStock
Home Depot, Inc_ location by-hapabapa via iStock

With a market cap of $384.9 billion, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has grown from a revolutionary idea in home improvement retail to the world’s largest home improvement retailer. With over 2,300 stores across North America and a strong e-commerce presence, The Home Depot continues to lead through innovation, service, and a deep commitment to its customers and associates.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Home Depot to report an adjusted EPS of $3.84, up 1.6% from $3.78 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the home improvement retail giant to report an adjusted EPS of $15.01, a 1.5% decline from $15.24 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 8.3% year-over-year to $16.26 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Home Depot have decreased nearly 4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY18.7% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.68 and revenue of $45.28 billion, Home Depot shares rose 3.2% on Aug. 19 as the company showed continued sales growth of 4.9% year-over-year. Investors were encouraged by comparable U.S. sales increasing 1.4% and the management’s comments highlighting sustained momentum in smaller home improvement projects.

Analysts' consensus view on HD stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 36 analysts covering the stock, 25 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," nine indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Home Depot is $437.76, suggesting a potential upside of 13.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 240.66 +3.00 +1.26%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,850.79 +59.10 +0.87%
S&P 500 Index
HD 386.70 +0.02 +0.01%
Home Depot

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 3
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot