Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Correct Back Lower Ahead of the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans saw steady trade in some deferred contracts on Friday, with nearbys down fractionally to 3 cents. November was up 22 ¼ cents this week. November options expired today, with first notice day on the 31st. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/2 cents lower at $9.73 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.80 to $4.10 at the close, with December $13.10 higher this week. Soy Oil futures were down 48 to 60 points on the day, with December on 86 points on the week.

The average close for November soybeans has jumped to $10.22 so far in October. There are 5 days left to determine the harvest price for crop insurance. That is still 19 cents above the harvest price last year but down 32 cents from the February base price. 

President Trump and China’s President Xi are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday. Talks at lower levels are taking place this week, with Secretary Bessent meeting with counterparts this weekend. The US also has launched an investigation into the Chinese compliance with the Phase One trade deal from 2020.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.41 3/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.73 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.60 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.73 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7276 -0.0259 -0.27%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.27s -0.60 -1.18%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 294.1s +1.8 +0.62%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1041-6s -3-0 -0.29%
Soybean
ZSX25 1041-6s -3-0 -0.29%
Soybean
ZSF26 1060-2s -1-6 -0.16%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 1
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 3
Netflix Produces Strong FCF Q3 Margins - NFLX Looks 23% Too Cheap
Tesla Inc elon musk by- Frederic Legrand-CO via Shutterstock 4
Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 5
This 1 Little-Known Energy Stock Is Pivoting to Data Centers – and It’s Got Big Ties to Trump
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot