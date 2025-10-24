Soybeans Slipping at Friday’s Midday

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 3 cent losses so far at midday. November options expire today, with first notice day on the 31st. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $9.73 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $1.70 at midday. Soy Oil futures are down 26 points in the nearbys.

November soybeans have averaged $10.20 in October as part of the harvest price crop discovery. That is still 17 cents above the harvest price last year but down 34 cents from the February base price.

President Trump and China’ President Xi are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.42, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.73 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.60 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,