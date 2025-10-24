Barchart.com
Soybeans Slipping at Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Soybeans are trading with 1 to 3 cent losses so far at midday. November options expire today, with first notice day on the 31st. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $9.73 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $1.70 at midday. Soy Oil futures are down 26 points in the nearbys.

November soybeans have averaged $10.20 in October as part of the harvest price crop discovery. That is still 17 cents above the harvest price last year but down 34 cents from the February base price. 

President Trump and China’ President Xi are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.42, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.73 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.60 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.73 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

