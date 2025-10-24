Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Duke Energy’s Report

With a market cap of $100.3 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a top electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1904, Duke Energy operates one of the largest electric utilities in the country, serving approximately 8 million customers across six states in the Southeast and Midwest.

The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Duke Energy to report a profit of $1.73 per share, a rise of 6.8% from $1.62 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the electric utility to report EPS of $6.33, up 7.3% from $5.90 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Duke Energy have risen 5.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.2% return and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLU) 10% gain over the same period.

On Oct. 14, Duke Energy shares rose 1.4% following the announcement of a quarterly cash dividend of $1.065 per common share, payable Dec. 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on Nov. 14. The company also declared a quarterly dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share ($0.359375 per depositary share), payable on the same date. These dividends highlight Duke Energy’s stable cash flow profile and its focus on delivering consistent income to both common and preferred shareholders, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable dividend-paying utility in the U.S. energy sector.

Analysts' consensus view on DUK stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and ten "Holds." The mean price target of $136.72 implies a potential upswing of 7.4% from the current market prices.