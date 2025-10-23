Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Block's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Block Inc_ (SQ) Image by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock
Block Inc_ (SQ) Image by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $46.3 billion, Block, Inc. (XYZ) is a global technology and financial services company that builds tools to help individuals and businesses participate in the digital economy. The Oakland, California-based company’s continued investment in emerging technologies, including blockchain and digital finance, supports its mission to create economic empowerment through modern financial tools. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this fintech company to report a profit of $0.25 per share, down 56.1% from $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, Block’s EPS of $0.62 outpaced the consensus estimates. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect XYZ to report a profit of $1.02 per share, down by a notable 69.7% from $3.37 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by a robust 105.9% year-over-year to $2.10 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Block has gained 11% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.4% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK26.7% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Block delivered a mixed Q2 performance on Aug. 7, and its shares plummeted 4.5% in the following trading session. The company’s rise in transaction-based and subscription and services-based revenue was more than offset by a fall in bitcoin revenue. This led to a 1.6% year-over-year decline in its total net revenue to $6.1 billion, which missed the consensus estimates by 4.3%. This revenue shortfall might have weighed on investor sentiment. Nonetheless, on the brighter side, its adjusted EPS of $0.62 increased by a notable 31.9% from the year-ago quarter and came in 3.3% ahead of analyst estimates. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about XYZ’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, 25 recommend "Strong Buy," four indicate “Moderate Buy,” seven suggest "Hold,” and five advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for Block is $86.14, implying a 9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,743.05 +43.65 +0.65%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 289.00 +3.51 +1.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
XYZ 78.56 +2.64 +3.48%
Block Inc

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 2
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot