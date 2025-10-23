Barchart.com
Wheat Bulls Putting it in Rally Mode at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

The wheat complex bulls are finally finding their footing on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 7 to 8 cents higher so far on the day. KC HRW futures are 10 to 11 cents higher at the midday portion of Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures are tallying 6 to 8 cents across the board.

USDA did not be their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday due to the continued government shutdown. Still, traders are looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

International Grains Council saw 2025/26 world wheat production up 8 MMT to 827 MMT, with trade up 1 MMT, as was consumption. Stocks were raised by 5 MMT to 275 MMT, with the old crop down 3 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.11 3/4, up 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.99 1/2, up 11 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.17 1/4, up 10 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.55 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.73 3/4, up 6 cents,


