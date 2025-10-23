Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Simon Property's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Simon Property Group, Inc_ logo-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $58.8 billion by market cap, the company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties, including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. The real estate giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SPG to report an FFO of $3.09 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $2.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect SPG to report FFO of $12.51 per share, down 3.7% from $12.99 per share in fiscal 2024. However, its FFO is expected to rise 2.5% year over year to $12.82 per share in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

SPG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 2.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE3.9% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 4, SPG shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q2 results. Its FFO of $3.05 per share surpassed Wall Street forecasts of $3.04 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.50 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $1.51 billion. Simon Property expects full-year FFO in the range of $12.45 to $12.65 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SPG stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 13 give a “Hold.” SPG’s average analyst price target is $188.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,713.02 +13.62 +0.20%
S&P 500 Index
SPG 180.23 +0.25 +0.14%
Simon Property Group
XLRE 42.47 -0.07 -0.16%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 3
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot