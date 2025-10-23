Soybeans Higher to Kick Off Thursday Trade

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 4 cent gains on Thursday. Futures posted gains across the nearbys on Thursday with contracts fractionally to 4 cents higher. Open interest was down 5,998 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.65 1/2. November soybeans have now averaged $10.19 through October. Soymeal futures were steady to $3.10 higher on the day, with Soy Oil 10 to 58 points lower.

No Export Sales data will be released on Thursday due to the government shutdown, with the trade expecting that between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean were sold in the week ending on October 16. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil in the 5,000 to 25,000 MT range.

As part trade talks, Japan is looking to increase purchases of US soybeans, though the US already takes up roughly 70% of the Japanese imports which annually total 3.3 MMT. Secretary Bessent and Chinese counterparts are expected to meet this weekend in Malaysia for trade talks ahead of the expected meeting between Trump and Xi at the end of the month.

Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean production estimate from Abiove was pegged at 178.5 MMT, up 6.7 MMT above the total from the previous year. Crush is expected to rise 2 MMT to 60.5 MMT.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.34 3/4, up 4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.65 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.50, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.63, up 1/4 cent, currently up 4 1/4 cents