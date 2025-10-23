Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Higher to Kick Off Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 2 to 4 cent gains on Thursday. Futures posted gains across the nearbys on Thursday with contracts fractionally to 4 cents higher. Open interest was down 5,998 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.65 1/2. November soybeans have now averaged $10.19 through October. Soymeal futures were steady to $3.10 higher on the day, with Soy Oil 10 to 58 points lower.

No Export Sales data will be released on Thursday due to the government shutdown, with the trade expecting that between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean were sold in the week ending on October 16. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with bean oil in the 5,000 to 25,000 MT range.

As part trade talks, Japan is looking to increase purchases of US soybeans, though the US already takes up roughly 70% of the Japanese imports which annually total 3.3 MMT. Secretary Bessent and Chinese counterparts are expected to meet this weekend in Malaysia for trade talks ahead of the expected meeting between Trump and Xi at the end of the month.

Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean production estimate from Abiove was pegged at 178.5 MMT, up 6.7 MMT above the total from the previous year. Crush is expected to rise 2 MMT to 60.5 MMT. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.34 3/4, up 4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.65 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.50, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.63, up 1/4 cent, currently up 4 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.6722 +0.0269 +0.28%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.60 +0.53 +1.06%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 289.6 -0.4 -0.14%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1037-2 +2-4 +0.24%
Soybean
ZSX25 1037-2 +2-4 +0.24%
Soybean
ZSF26 1054-0 +4-0 +0.38%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 3
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot