Moderna Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at $10.7 billion by market cap, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is best known for its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273, branded as Spikevax), which was one of the first mRNA vaccines authorized for emergency use globally.
The healthcare major is expected to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday, Nov. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Moderna to deliver a loss of $2.03 per share, down significantly from the profit of $0.03 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal year 2025, analysts expect the company to report a loss of $9.67 per share, 9% below the $8.87 per share loss in 2024.
MRNA stock has plummeted 49.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 3.4% decline during the same time frame.
On Oct. 13, shares of Moderna rose marginally after the company reported encouraging early results for its investigational cancer therapy, mRNA-4359, in combination with Merck’s Keytruda. Phase I/II data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress showed a 24% objective response rate in melanoma patients, rising to 67% among those with PD-L1–positive tumors, and a 60% disease control rate overall.
The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three “Strong Buys,” 17 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $42.45 implies an upswing potential of 58.1% from the prevailing price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.